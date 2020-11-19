UPDATE : An even better deal has surfaced over at Microsoft’s eBay store where you can get up to $500 off.

Today might be a great day to buy a new phone made by Samsung. Through a major deal over at Amazon, you can grab the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Note 20 for $250 off. The regular Galaxy S20 is also $200 off.

I’m not sure I need to explain to you just how good these phones are (review, review, review) and you could argue that their astronomical prices are almost justified, thanks to all of the specs and features that Samsung included in each. But now, with a $250 discount, they become so much more appealing and worthy.

At $250 off, you are looking at a Galaxy Note 20 as low as $749 or a Galaxy S20+ as low as $949. The top tier Ultra models in each line drop to as low as $1,049 (Note 20 Ultra) and $1,149 (S20 Ultra). And again, if you’d rather have the regular Galaxy S20 (my personal favorite), it’s price is now $799.

Do what you need to do, friends.

Amazon Deal Links: