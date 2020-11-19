T-Mobile announced its holiday intentions this week, highlighting a free Pixel 4a 5G and a $99 Galaxy S20 FE. So long as you don’t mind jumping through a few hoops, those prices are solid.

For the free Pixel 4a 5G, the same device we positively reviewed, you’ll need to purchase it on an equipment installment plan (EIP), add a new qualifying line, and trade in an eligible device. Should you do all that, you’ll get 24 monthly bill credits totalling the value of the phone. If you’re okay with getting just half off of the device via bill credits, you can buy it on an EIP, then either add a qualifying line or trade-in a device.

It’s good to have options.

If a Galaxy S20 FE be more your speed, T-Mobile is offering one at $99 ($600 off retail). To get that deal, purchase the device with an EIP, then simply add a new qualifying line or straight up switch to T-Mobile if you’re not already a customer. You’ll then receive the device for $99 via 24 monthly bill credits.

Both of these deals go live tomorrow on T-Mobile’s site and in-store, November 20.

// T-Mobile