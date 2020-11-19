Android related? Naw. Cool news for anyone rocking an iPhone or iPad? Most definitely. NVIDIA announced this week that it is launching GeForce NOW via the Safari web browser on iPhone and iPad, which means AAA gaming will be in the hands of the elites in our society.

All you’ll need to get started with this beta is head to play.geforcenow.com inside of Safari from an iPad or iPhone. You’ll likely want a compatible controller to play (see recommended gamepads), and you’ll also need an account, but Founders memberships are still available at $4.99/month.

One side note about this launch is that because it doesn’t go through Apple’s app store, iOS users will soon be able to enjoy their Fortnite once again. According to NVIDIA, it’s working with Epic Games to launch a “cloud-streaming Fortnite mobile experience powered by GeForce NOW,” which iOS users can soon look forward to.

Enjoy, iOS peeps.

// NVIDIA