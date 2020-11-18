This is a good deal alert. I repeat, this is a good deal alert. For a very limited time, snag a OnePlus 8T (256GB + 12GB RAM variant) and OnePlus Buds bundle for just $629 from B&H Photo. If you were to buy this bundle from OnePlus, it’d run you $749.

Read: OnePlus 8T Review – Their Best Phone Yet

If you’re on the fence about this phone, we already talked about it at length. It’s one of the company’s best devices to date, with all of the specs you’d want, plus hardware that we really like to look at. Overall, great device. For those stuck on if they should go OnePlus 8T, Pixel 5, or Galaxy S20 FE, we’ve made a handy buying guide.

Get it before it’s gone.