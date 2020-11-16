At the beginning of the month, Google released the November Android security update as scheduled, but told us we’d have to wait another week for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G on Verizon to get it. It’s actually been two weeks now, and both are finally seeing that update with a new build number.

Verizon released the details today, showing both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G as receiving Android 11 build RD1B.201105.010.

Verizon also states that each update should bring the new 5G icon to the status bar for when these phones attach to Verizon’s newly launched low-band 5G network. My review unit has been showing this icon on Verizon’s network since prior to launch, just FYI, so I’m not sure it really is new today.

Either way, to grab that update, head into Settings>System>Advanced>System update.

