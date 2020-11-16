We now know exactly what to expect from Google for this year’s Black Friday festivities. If you’re hoping to save money on phones, smart displays, and smart speakers, we have some great news for you.

Once Black Friday rolls around, you can score an unlocked Pixel 5 for $50 off its usual price, bringing it down to $649. That’s not bad for an already relatively inexpensive phone. Other deals include $150 off the Google Home Max ($149), $30 off for a pair of Nest Audio speakers ($169), 30% off a Stadia bundle ($69), $19 Nest Mini units ($30 off), as well as $50 off + $49 pro installation on a Nest Hello video doorbell ($179).

The last deals include $50 off Nest Hub Max ($179), $80 off Nest wifi router and point ($189), and $50 off a Nest thermostat ($199).

That’s a lot of deals, some of which are not bad at all. That Home Max speaker for $150 is solid, and honestly, the Pixel 5 at $649 is a great deal. Sure, we wish the phone launched with that price to begin with, but it’s a great phone. Read why we love it.

Good luck this upcoming Black Friday!