Not to be outdone by its competition, Hulu is reported to be raising its live TV offering, Hulu + Live TV, to a price of $65/month. That puts right in line with YouTube TV’s monthly price.

Reported to go into effect on December 18th, affecting both new and current customers, this is the latest pricing change Hulu subscribers have seen since last year when the price went from $44.99 to $54.99/month in December, 2019.

As many cut cables and fled the large providers for these streaming options, prices just keep going up. This some bullsh*t, folks.

// The Hollywood Reporter | The Verge