Google added OnePlus to their Android Security Bulletins page today with a link to OnePlus’ security page. The page, which is a part of the OnePlus Security Response Center (OneSRC), might be a solid spot to track updates on currently supported OnePlus phones and help bring further accountability to a company who has had some bad update-related press lately.

The new OnePlus Security page currently lists the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 5G, and Nord as those expected to receive quarterly security updates into 2023. There is another section that lists out devices expected to see monthly patches, but it is currently empty. Since OnePlus has several other devices still receiving updates, I’m just going to assume this is very much a work-in-progress type of page.

There is an additional “Details” page as well, with drop-downs to help you see update details and patches that were addressed in several categories (Critical, High, Moderate, Low, etc.). The page also looks like it’s being built this very moment, but you can see the most recent patch details for November 2020.

We’ll keep an eye on it to see if OnePlus further develops it into a spot that properly tracks the phones they support. Again, I think the company could benefit by being more open to this particular topic.

