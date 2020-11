For a limited time, you can head over to OnePlus’ online shop and snag a OnePlus 8 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant) for $200 off its usual price of $799. That savings brings the price down to $599, which for this phone, is a darn good deal.

If you want more info on this device before dropping that kinda dough, you can read our review here, plus check out our Tips & Tricks video below. Spoiler alert, it’s a very nice phone and this is a good price for it.

Get on it.