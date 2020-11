T-Mobile is shipping out a few updates this week, specifically for the Galaxy S9 lineup, plus the Galaxy Note 9.

Inside, owners of the aforementioned devices will benefit from the October security patch, plus changes that are part of Samsung’s One UI 2.5 software. Once updated, the Galaxy S9 will have software version G960USQU8FTJ3, the S9+ will have G965USQU8FTJ3, and the Note 9 will have N960USQU5FTJ3.

If you own one of these phones, get on it!

