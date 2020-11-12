Amazon launched a new service today for mobile gamers called GameOn. The app’s sole purpose is to make capturing and sharing mobile gameplay fun and easy. Considering what a pain it’s been over the years to do that, this is pretty sweet.

In the press release, Amazon states that you can capture 30 seconds to 5 minutes of gameplay from over 1,000 games currently available from top mobile developers. Additionally, Amazon has special Challenges for gamers which are limited-time events where players can submit clips, then whoever gets the most votes will win something.

As for which games support this, Amazon provided the following.

Notable game developers available on the app at launch include Tencent Games, Square Enix, Rovio, Playrix, Super Evil Megacorp, Storm8 Studios, Pixonic, and Hipster Whale. Users are able to capture and share clips of games like PUBG Mobile, Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, Gardenscapes, Homescapes, Fishdom, Dragon Story, Monopoly Bingo!, Romancing Saga Re;universe, Angry Birds, Angry Birds 2, Property Home Design, War Robots, Crossy Road, and more.

I can’t wait to watch people play Crossy Road! Yesss!

Features

Recall – Helps you save the last few minutes of your gameplay, so that you can keep the good stuff without worrying about storage space

– Helps you save the last few minutes of your gameplay, so that you can keep the good stuff without worrying about storage space All gamers welcome – Compatible with over 1,000 top games across most popular game categories

– Compatible with over 1,000 top games across most popular game categories Challenges – Limited-time events where anyone can participate and win by sharing your gameplay clips and getting the most votes by fellow users

– Limited-time events where anyone can participate and win by sharing your gameplay clips and getting the most votes by fellow users Personalization – Personalize your videos with selfie commentary and on-screen captions

– Personalize your videos with selfie commentary and on-screen captions Recording – Choose which games GameOn records, and recording doesn’t start until you decide

– Choose which games GameOn records, and recording doesn’t start until you decide Share – Share your video with the GameOn community or send links of your videos to friends on Twitter, Facebook, Discord, Reddit, WhatsApp, iMessage, Instagram direct message, and Snap direct message

If this sounds interesting to you, follow the link below and get downloading.

// GameOn