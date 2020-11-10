Samsung Shaves Extra $20 Off Buds+ If You Trade-in Any Headphones

Samsung has gone ahead and discounted their best wireless earbuds by $30 for the time being, labeling their promo as “Black Friday.” We’re talking about the Galaxy Buds+ that can currently be had for $119. However, if you want to drop them to $99 and save another $20, dig in that junk drawer for any old pair of headphones you have lying around.

The Galaxy Buds+ are a part of Samsung’s trade-in program and they are willing to shave an additional $20 off their price if you trade in any wireless or wired headphones. Seriously, they’ll take anything that’s wired or wireless and can produce audio.

The trade-in page lets you choose between wired or wireless headphones, with dropdowns that let you specify which brand they are or you could simply choose “other.” It doesn’t matter if you have wireless or wired or who made the headphones, Samsung will give you $20 off. As long as they are “in good working condition,” you’ll get $20 for them.

Again, the Galaxy Buds+ deal has them at $119.99 (down from $149.99), but grabbing your old headphones and telling Samsung that you’ll trade them in will save you another $20.