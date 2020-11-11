Samsung launched its Black Friday deals this week, even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still a ways away. Oh well, just more time for consumers to save some money and we’re all for that.

The deals are actually pretty solid this year, with the main highlights going towards the additional trade-in value Samsung is offering on new phone purchases. For example, you can get a Galaxy Z Fold 2 for as low as $999 with an eligible trade-in. That’s fun! If you’re looking for more of a traditional Galaxy smartphone, the Galaxy Note 20 is $200 off (plus a $30 eCertificate credit), the Galaxy S20 FE is $100 off, and the Galaxy S20 is $150 off as well. Note that prices after trade-in are also highlighted below.

Samsung makes more than just phones, though. You can find deals on tablets, wearables, earbuds, and televisions below, too! It’s like a real Black Friday sale!

Have at it.

Trade-in Deals

Wearables

Tablets, Galaxy Books

Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ (Save up to $500) through Enhanced Trade-in Program

Galaxy Book S Intel ($400 off with eligible trade-in)

TVs

8K TVs (available today for a limited time only) 75” Q800T ($1700 off) 82” Q800T ($2500 off)

Home Appliances

Small Appliances Save up to 35% ($250) on Air Purifiers Save up to 40% on Jet Stick and Clean Station Save 50% on Jetbot Mop



That’s it for now, but Samsung says it will have additional deals later this month.