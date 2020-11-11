Samsung launched its Black Friday deals this week, even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still a ways away. Oh well, just more time for consumers to save some money and we’re all for that.
The deals are actually pretty solid this year, with the main highlights going towards the additional trade-in value Samsung is offering on new phone purchases. For example, you can get a Galaxy Z Fold 2 for as low as $999 with an eligible trade-in. That’s fun! If you’re looking for more of a traditional Galaxy smartphone, the Galaxy Note 20 is $200 off (plus a $30 eCertificate credit), the Galaxy S20 FE is $100 off, and the Galaxy S20 is $150 off as well. Note that prices after trade-in are also highlighted below.
Samsung makes more than just phones, though. You can find deals on tablets, wearables, earbuds, and televisions below, too! It’s like a real Black Friday sale!
Have at it.
Samsung Links
Trade-in Deals
- Galaxy Z Fold2 5G $999 with eligible trade-in (and $100 Samsung Credit)
- Save $200 on Galaxy Note20 Ultra, receive $30 eCertificate credit
- Get the N20 Ultra 5G for as low as $549.99 with trade-in
- $200 off Galaxy S20+, receive a $30 eCertificate credit
- Get S20+ 5G for as low as $539.99 with trade-in
- Save $150 on Galaxy S20, receive a $30 eCertificate credit
- Get the S20 5G for as low as $389.99 with trade-in
- $100 off Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition), receive a $30 eCertificate credit
- Get the S20 FE 5G for as low as $139.99 with trade-in
- Save $100 on Galaxy A71 5G
- Get the A71 5G for as low as $264.99 with trade-in
- Save $100 Galaxy A51 5G, plus receive a $30 eCertificate credit
- Get the A51 5G for as low as $164.99 with trade-in
Wearables
Tablets, Galaxy Books
TVs
- 8K TVs (available today for a limited time only)
- 4K TVs
- Available today for a limited time only
- Available tomorrow Nov 12 for a limited time only
Home Appliances
That’s it for now, but Samsung says it will have additional deals later this month.