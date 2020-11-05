For a limited time, folks can snag a brand new US unlocked Galaxy Note 10+ (review here) on Amazon for $799, which is $300 off its typical $1099 price.

Should you be looking to upgrade to the Note 10+, it offers a 6.8″ QHD AMOLED display (3040 x 1440, 498ppi), Snapdragon 855 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 4,300mAh battery, triple rear camera setup + one TOF camera, single selfie camera, ultrasonic fingerprint reader, stereo speaker setup, S Pen, the ability to “Superfast Charge” and wireless charge, plus an IP68 rating. By 2020 flagship standards, the only thing it’s missing is a higher refresh rate for the display. Still, if you’re coming from an older Note device, this is a big time upgrade.

Not all Amazon customers are eligible for this, but should that outright price be too steep, Amazon does offer select folks the ability to make the purchase via an in-house payment plan (no credit check, no interest, no fees). This device happens to be listed at 5 monthly payments of $160. Not bad, should you be eligible.

Follow the link below if you’re interested.