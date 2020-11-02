Droid Life

DEAL: Samsung Wireless Charger Pad Trio Already Down to $69.99 ($20 Off)

Samsung Wireless Charger Trio

The new Samsung Wireless Charger Pad Trio that was released back in September at the semi-steep price of $89.99, is discounted right now at Amazon by $20. Now priced at $69.99, this could be the only wireless charger you’ll ever need to charge all of your gadgets at once.

The Samsung Wireless Charger Pad Trio is a 3-in-1 charger that can go nuts and do things like charge two phones at the same time with your Galaxy Watch 3 along for the ride. You could use it to fill-up your Galaxy Buds Live and a phone, multiple pairs of earbuds, etc. – you get the idea.

While not the fastest wireless charging on the block (charges at 9W speeds), it should work just fine as long as you aren’t in a hurry to get your batteries fully juiced again.

This charger comes in both black or white options, and both are discounted.

