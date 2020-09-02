Samsung’s on a roll this week, announcing a gang of products following yesterday’s availability announcement of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Today, the company unveiled the Wireless Charger Trio for its mobile devices, the Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy A42 5G, as well as the Galaxy Fit 2.

Lots of numbers and lots of letters. Let’s dive in.

The Wireless Charger Trio is straightforward enough, capable of charging three devices simultaneously. You can charge your Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Buds Live, as well as your Galaxy Watch 3 all at the same time. Of course, other devices are compatible. Sweetness.

Shown above, the Galaxy Tab A7 features a 10.4-inch screen, quad Dolby Atmos speakers, and long-lasting battery. Samsung’s release doesn’t offer details on US Pricing or availability for this or the other products it announced, so try to maintain your composure.

The Galaxy Fit 2 is a followup to the original, featuring long-lasting battery with up to 21 days of usage on a single charge, advanced tracking features that automatically detect up to five different types of activities, provides sleep analysis, and delivers insights such as calories burned, heart rate, distance, and more.

Last up, the Galaxy A42 features a quad camera layout, 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, as well as 5G connectivity.

As soon as we have pricing and availability details for these devices, we’ll update you.

// Samsung