Verizon is shipping out a new update to Moto Edge+ owners this week, complete with the October security patch and a fancy new 5G icon.

Labeled as software version number QPB30.289-Q3-102-13-15, owners will have that October patch, the new 5G icon that lets them know they’re connected to Verizon’s low-band 5G network, 4G LTE connectivity performance improvements, as well as a current drain improvement when LTE data is turned off and Airplane Mode is turned on. Overall, should be a good update.

If you own the Edge+, be on the lookout.

// Verizon