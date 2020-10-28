Droid Life

T-Mobile Adds Another 200+ Mid-Band 5G Cities

T-Mobile’s mid-band 5G network is the only 5G network you should care about for now. Other carriers are pushing out low-band 5G and telling you how fast 5G mmW is, even though you’ll never connect to it, but mid-band might actually bring you an experience you can feel. So with today’s announcement from T-Mobile that they just added another 200+ mid-band 5G cities and towns, you should be running to look at the list to see if you are covered.

I don’t want to explain this every time we talk about mid-band (2.5GHz), but it’s important because this is the 5G they got in the Sprint deal that covers large areas and provides a boost in speeds (300Mbps up to 1Gbps) and connectivity. The other two bands only do one of those things: low covers large areas and mmW is fast, yet impossible to connect to.

The new 200+ markets adds to the 121 and 80 batches that T-Mobile announced not long ago. T-Mobile not only has nationwide 5G, they also have 400+ locations across this country that also get mid-band.

Here is the massive list of new T-Mobile mid-band 5G cities:

Arizona

  • Eloy

Arkansas 

  • North Little Rock

California 

  • Azusa
  • Baldwin Park
  • Florence-Graham
  • Garden Grove
  • Monrovia
  • Norwalk
  • Ontario
  • Temple City
  • Walnut Park
  • West Carson

Connecticut  

  • New Haven

Florida

  • East Lake-Orient Park
  • Elfers
  • Inwood
  • Longwood
  • Minneola
  • New Port Richey
  • Nokomis
  • Oak Ridge
  • Port Richey
  • Sky Lake
  • Venice
  • Zephyrhills

Georgia  

  • Dallas
  • Grayson
  • Johns Creek
  • Newnan
  • Riverdale
  • Smyrna

Illinois  

  • Arlington Heights
  • Aurora
  • Batavia
  • Bloomington
  • Bridgeview
  • Champaign
  • Channahon
  • Cicero
  • Dolton
  • Elgin
  • Elk Grove Village
  • Granite City
  • Lansing
  • Lemont
  • Maywood
  • Mount Prospect
  • Naperville
  • Niles
  • Norridge
  • Oak Lawn
  • Pekin
  • Richton Park
  • Schaumburg
  • South Chicago Heights
  • Urbana
  • Waukegan

Indiana

  • Evansville
  • Greenwood
  • Hammond
  • Indianapolis city (balance)
  • Lawrence

Kansas 

  • Overland Park
  • Pittsburg
  • Wichita

Maryland

  • Crofton
  • Largo
  • Maryland City
  • Middle River
  • Severn
  • Urbana

Michigan

  • Center Line
  • Clinton
  • Eastpointe
  • Inkster
  • Warren

Minnesota 

  • Columbia Heights
  • Elk River
  • Hilltop

Missouri 

  • Carthage
  • Charlack
  • Clayton
  • Columbia
  • Foristell
  • Kirkwood
  • Lake Mykee Town
  • New Bloomfield
  • Raytown
  • St. Louis
  • University City

Nevada

  • Enterprise

New Jersey 

  • Brooklawn
  • Dover
  • East Newark
  • East Orange
  • Elizabeth
  • Fair Lawn
  • Glen Rock
  • Guttenberg
  • Hoboken
  • Interlaken
  • Kearny
  • Linden
  • Morristown
  • Newark
  • Pine Hill
  • Pine Valley
  • Rutherford
  • Secaucus
  • Somerville
  • Union City
  • Wanamassa
  • West New York
  • Wharton

New York

  • Babylon
  • Central Islip
  • Green Island
  • Troy
  • West Babylon

North Carolina 

  • Apex
  • Asheville
  • Charlotte
  • Concord
  • Hendersonville
  • Valley Hill
  • Vanceboro
  • Youngsville

Ohio

  • Avalon
  • Brooklyn
  • Cincinnati
  • Columbus
  • Hamilton
  • Hanover
  • Lancaster
  • London
  • McKees Rocks
  • Monroe
  • Rossmoyne

Oklahoma 

  • Choctaw
  • Del City
  • Smith Village

Pennsylvania  

  • Aldan
  • Aliquippa
  • Allentown
  • Arnold
  • Beaver
  • Bellmawr
  • Bethlehem
  • Blawnox
  • Brackenridge
  • Bridgewater
  • Bryn Mawr
  • Chester
  • Folsom
  • Munhall
  • New Kensington
  • Ridley Park
  • Rutledge
  • Tarentum
  • Upland
  • Verona
  • Whitaker
  • Youngstown

Rhode Island

  • Woonsocket

South Carolina  

  • Goose Creek
  • Sangaree

Tennessee  

  • Berry Hill
  • Franklin
  • Hendersonville
  • Knoxville
  • Maryville

Texas  

  • Bacliff
  • Cloverleaf
  • Fifth Street
  • Jacinto City
  • La Porte
  • Shenandoah
  • South Houston
  • Stafford

Virginia

  • Brambleton
  • Broadlands
  • Falls Church
  • Hampton
  • Herndon
  • Loudoun Valley Estates
  • Manassas
  • Manassas Park
  • Merrifield
  • Richmond
  • Springfield
  • Yorkshire

Washington

  • Burien
  • Monroe

Wisconsin  

  • Beloit
  • Milwaukee
  • Neenah
  • South Milwaukee
  • West Allis

