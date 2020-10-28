T-Mobile’s mid-band 5G network is the only 5G network you should care about for now. Other carriers are pushing out low-band 5G and telling you how fast 5G mmW is, even though you’ll never connect to it, but mid-band might actually bring you an experience you can feel. So with today’s announcement from T-Mobile that they just added another 200+ mid-band 5G cities and towns, you should be running to look at the list to see if you are covered.

I don’t want to explain this every time we talk about mid-band (2.5GHz), but it’s important because this is the 5G they got in the Sprint deal that covers large areas and provides a boost in speeds (300Mbps up to 1Gbps) and connectivity. The other two bands only do one of those things: low covers large areas and mmW is fast, yet impossible to connect to.

The new 200+ markets adds to the 121 and 80 batches that T-Mobile announced not long ago. T-Mobile not only has nationwide 5G, they also have 400+ locations across this country that also get mid-band.

Here is the massive list of new T-Mobile mid-band 5G cities:

Arizona

Eloy

Arkansas

North Little Rock

California

Azusa

Baldwin Park

Florence-Graham

Garden Grove

Monrovia

Norwalk

Ontario

Temple City

Walnut Park

West Carson

Connecticut

New Haven

Florida

East Lake-Orient Park

Elfers

Inwood

Longwood

Minneola

New Port Richey

Nokomis

Oak Ridge

Port Richey

Sky Lake

Venice

Zephyrhills

Georgia

Dallas

Grayson

Johns Creek

Newnan

Riverdale

Smyrna

Illinois

Arlington Heights

Aurora

Batavia

Bloomington

Bridgeview

Champaign

Channahon

Cicero

Dolton

Elgin

Elk Grove Village

Granite City

Lansing

Lemont

Maywood

Mount Prospect

Naperville

Niles

Norridge

Oak Lawn

Pekin

Richton Park

Schaumburg

South Chicago Heights

Urbana

Waukegan

Indiana

Evansville

Greenwood

Hammond

Indianapolis city (balance)

Lawrence

Kansas

Overland Park

Pittsburg

Wichita

Maryland

Crofton

Largo

Maryland City

Middle River

Severn

Urbana

Michigan

Center Line

Clinton

Eastpointe

Inkster

Warren

Minnesota

Columbia Heights

Elk River

Hilltop

Missouri

Carthage

Charlack

Clayton

Columbia

Foristell

Kirkwood

Lake Mykee Town

New Bloomfield

Raytown

St. Louis

University City

Nevada

Enterprise

New Jersey

Brooklawn

Dover

East Newark

East Orange

Elizabeth

Fair Lawn

Glen Rock

Guttenberg

Hoboken

Interlaken

Kearny

Linden

Morristown

Newark

Pine Hill

Pine Valley

Rutherford

Secaucus

Somerville

Union City

Wanamassa

West New York

Wharton

New York

Babylon

Central Islip

Green Island

Troy

West Babylon

North Carolina

Apex

Asheville

Charlotte

Concord

Hendersonville

Valley Hill

Vanceboro

Youngsville

Ohio

Avalon

Brooklyn

Cincinnati

Columbus

Hamilton

Hanover

Lancaster

London

McKees Rocks

Monroe

Rossmoyne

Oklahoma

Choctaw

Del City

Smith Village

Pennsylvania

Aldan

Aliquippa

Allentown

Arnold

Beaver

Bellmawr

Bethlehem

Blawnox

Brackenridge

Bridgewater

Bryn Mawr

Chester

Folsom

Munhall

New Kensington

Ridley Park

Rutledge

Tarentum

Upland

Verona

Whitaker

Youngstown

Rhode Island

Woonsocket

South Carolina

Goose Creek

Sangaree

Tennessee

Berry Hill

Franklin

Hendersonville

Knoxville

Maryville

Texas

Bacliff

Cloverleaf

Fifth Street

Jacinto City

La Porte

Shenandoah

South Houston

Stafford

Virginia

Brambleton

Broadlands

Falls Church

Hampton

Herndon

Loudoun Valley Estates

Manassas

Manassas Park

Merrifield

Richmond

Springfield

Yorkshire

Washington

Burien

Monroe

Wisconsin

Beloit

Milwaukee

Neenah

South Milwaukee

West Allis

// T-Mobile