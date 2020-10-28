T-Mobile’s mid-band 5G network is the only 5G network you should care about for now. Other carriers are pushing out low-band 5G and telling you how fast 5G mmW is, even though you’ll never connect to it, but mid-band might actually bring you an experience you can feel. So with today’s announcement from T-Mobile that they just added another 200+ mid-band 5G cities and towns, you should be running to look at the list to see if you are covered. I don’t want to explain this every time we talk about mid-band (2.5GHz), but it’s important because this is the 5G they got in the Sprint deal that covers large areas and provides a boost in speeds (300Mbps up to 1Gbps) and connectivity. The other two bands only do one of those things: low covers large areas and mmW is fast, yet impossible to connect to. The new 200+ markets adds to the 121 and 80 batches that T-Mobile announced not long ago. T-Mobile not only has nationwide 5G, they also have 400+ locations across this country that also get mid-band. Here is the massive list of new T-Mobile mid-band 5G cities: Arizona Eloy. Arkansas North Little Rock. California Azusa. Baldwin Park. Florence-Graham. Garden Grove. Monrovia. Norwalk. Ontario. Temple City. Walnut Park. West Carson. Connecticut New Haven. Florida East Lake-Orient Park. Elfers. Inwood. Longwood. Minneola. New Port Richey. Nokomis. Oak Ridge. Port Richey. Sky Lake. Venice. Zephyrhills. Georgia Dallas. Grayson. Johns Creek. Newnan. Riverdale. Smyrna. Illinois Arlington Heights. Aurora. Batavia. Bloomington. Bridgeview. Champaign. Channahon. Cicero. Dolton. Elgin. Elk Grove Village. Granite City. Lansing. Lemont. Maywood. Mount Prospect. Naperville. Niles. Norridge. Oak Lawn. Pekin. Richton Park. Schaumburg. South Chicago Heights. Urbana. Waukegan. Indiana Evansville. Greenwood. Hammond. Indianapolis city (balance) Lawrence. Kansas Overland Park. Pittsburg. Wichita. Maryland Crofton. Largo. Maryland City. Middle River. Severn. Urbana. Michigan Center Line. Clinton. Eastpointe. Inkster. Warren. Minnesota Columbia Heights. Elk River. Hilltop. Missouri Carthage. Charlack. Clayton. Columbia. Foristell. Kirkwood. Lake Mykee Town. New Bloomfield. Raytown. St. Louis. University City. Nevada Enterprise. New Jersey Brooklawn. Dover. East Newark. East Orange. Elizabeth. Fair Lawn. Glen Rock. Guttenberg. Hoboken. Interlaken. Kearny. Linden. Morristown. Newark. Pine Hill. Pine Valley. Rutherford. Secaucus. Somerville. Union City. Wanamassa. West New York. Wharton. New York Babylon. Central Islip. Green Island. Troy. West Babylon. North Carolina Apex. Asheville. Charlotte. Concord. Hendersonville. Valley Hill. Vanceboro. Youngsville. Ohio Avalon. Brooklyn. Cincinnati. Columbus. Hamilton. Hanover. Lancaster. London. McKees Rocks. Monroe. Rossmoyne. Oklahoma Choctaw. Del City. Smith Village. Pennsylvania Aldan. Aliquippa. Allentown. Arnold. Beaver. Bellmawr. Bethlehem. Blawnox. Brackenridge. Bridgewater. Bryn Mawr. Chester. Folsom. Munhall. New Kensington. Ridley Park. Rutledge. Tarentum. Upland. Verona. Whitaker. Youngstown. Rhode Island Woonsocket. South Carolina Goose Creek. Sangaree. Tennessee Berry Hill. Franklin. Hendersonville. Knoxville. Maryville. Texas Bacliff. Cloverleaf. Fifth Street. Jacinto City. La Porte. Shenandoah. South Houston. Stafford. Virginia Brambleton. Broadlands. Falls Church. Hampton. Herndon. Loudoun Valley Estates. Manassas. Manassas Park. Merrifield. Richmond. Springfield. Yorkshire. Washington Burien. Monroe. Wisconsin Beloit. Milwaukee. Neenah. South Milwaukee. West Allis. // T-Mobile