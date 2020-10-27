AUKEY, maker of many fine products, is hosting a solid deal on one of its car compact chargers. Now, this charger isn’t your typical ugly massive thing that sticks out in your vehicle, and instead, it fits directly inside of the port with a real compact design.

Secondly, this little thing brings the juice with two ports, supporting both 30W Power Delivery and Quick Charge 3.0. That means fast charging for plenty of devices, which is such a luxury these days.

At $11, down from its usual $15 price, this is a solid stocking stuffer or little gift to yourself. Follow the link below if you’re interested.

Amazon Link (Use Code: LRL4U6VQ)