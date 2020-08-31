Over the last year or so, whenever I need to reach for a pair of over-ear headphones with ANC and Bluetooth, it’s the Jabra Elite 85h every single time. Today, probably because Jabra has replaced them with something newer, they can be had for just $119.99, which is down from their original price of $249.99. Yep, $130 off!

These headphones feature both active and passive noise cancellation, access to whichever assistant (Google Assistant, Alexa, or Siri) you prefer through a dedicated button, 8 microphones, wind noise protection, on-ear detection and auto-pause, connection with two devices at one time, and access to the Jabra Sound+ app to help you customize the listening experience.

When connected to your devices over the equipped Bluetooth 5.0, the Jabra Elite 85h have up to 36 hours of use with active noise cancellation (ANC) turned on (up to 41 hours with it off) and can get up to 5 hours of use with 15 minutes of charging through their USB-C port. They also come in a sweet case that includes audio and USB-C cables, as well as an airplane adapter, should any of us ever get on a plane again.

In the sound department, I don’t know what else to say other than I really enjoy these headphones. Not only are they super comfortable to wear for long periods of time, they produce well-balanced sound and can handle anything you throw at them. I’ve pushed everything from mega bass drops to live guitars and haven’t cracked them yet. I think you’ll really enjoy these headphones, especially at this crazy price.

Oh, they also look really sharp and are one of the better looking headphones I’ve ever owned. They come in a few colors too, including all-black, blue, cream, and black-gold. These might sell out quickly.

Shop Jabra Elite 85h headphones ($119.99)