Earlier this month, Samsung detailed which features from the new Galaxy Z Fold 2 would be headed to the older Galaxy Fold in a software update. There’s a whole bunch of cool stuff like Auto Framing and Pro Video Mode, but most importantly, Samsung notes this week that the update is rolling out starting today.

You can view all of the new features headed to the Galaxy Fold here, but to quickly recap, you can expect features like the ability to shoot selfies with the rear camera, see nearby WiFi speeds, capture view mode, as well as app pair for your multitasking needs.

It should be a solid update. If you still rock the OG Galaxy Fold, be on the lookout!

// Samsung