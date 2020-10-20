Earlier this year, Google launched a trial for a $8/month subscription service that allowed people to have a portion of their Google Photos automatically printed and sent to them in the mail. That trial ended in June, but this week, it’s back for the masses priced $1 cheaper at $6.99/month.

Available in the coming weeks to all users in supported markets, this service uses machine learning to suggest 10 recent photos for you to print. Once the shots are selected, you can choose matte vs. glossy finishes and add borders. You can also skip a month or cancel the service whenever.

You can even turn your photos into postcards, perfect for mailing a memory to a loved one you haven’t seen in a while. And these prints are made with cardstock paper, so they’re built to last.

Starting today, Google announced that you can now order 4×6, 5×7, or 8×10 photos prints through Google Photos for same-day pickup at your local Walgreens. According to Google, this nearly doubles the total number of stores available for same-day prints. In my area, CVS and select Walmart locations are already supported, so with Walgreens getting added, I’m totally good if I ever need to print some photos.

While same-day printing is available starting today, the subscription service will start rolling out to users later this month.

// Google Photos