Does it matter how fast your 5G Ultra Wideband network is if no one is ever on it? No. Do we still like looking at things like a 5Gbps speedtest result and think, “Bro, I need this.” Unfortunately, yes. Verizon and its partners claim to have done that this week in a lab setting.

In partnership with Qualcomm and Ericsson, while using 5G mmW spectrum combined with 4G LTE, Verizon says it topped the 5Gbps mark. To do so, they used Qualcomm’s X60 5G modem, which we can assume will be in the Snapdragon 875 chip that will power all of the 2021 flagship phones. It’s rated as being able to push up to 7.5Gbps download speeds.

What else is there to learn here? Nothing really. Again, this was a test environment that was built to show that Verizon’s 5G mmW network can reach incredibly wild theoretic speeds. In a real-world setting, well, we know that connecting to Verizon’s tiny 5G mmW network is difficult and likely will be for a long time. Should you find a day where that “5G UW” logo shows up in your statusbar, have a blast.

// Verizon