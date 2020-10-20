Droid Life

Google Photos Portrait Light Arrives on Older Pixel Phones

The new Portrait Light feature inside Google Photos is starting to arrive on older Pixel phones this week. As a feature first announced for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, you love to see such swift rollout to other devices within days of those phones launching.

For those who missed Portrait Light during the Pixel 5 launch day, you’ll find it in Google Photos under the “Adjust” category in the new editor when you are looking at a photo of a person. The setting allows you to drag a soft light source around a face to adjust the lighting to better fit your desired look. While not overly dramatic, playing with it a bit really makes you feel like you are in control of a  magic software tool.

According to Android Police, the Pixel 2, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4 lines are all starting to see Portrait Light available at the moment. I’d imagine the Pixel 3 is too. If you have Google Photos build 5.15.0.33700196, there’s a chance you have it.

