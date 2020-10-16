There’s a trio of new products from Samsung this week, all available up on the OEM’s web store, which happens to include the all-new Wireless Charger Pad Trio device. Capable of charging three supported devices simultaneously, Samsung has been hyping this charging pad for a while, so we’re glad to see it has finally arrived for the price of $89.

That’s not all, though. Samsung has also made the new Galaxy Fit2 wearable available, plus the Galaxy Buds Live earbuds in Red. Very nice.

These are the exact same Galaxy Buds Live as the others, but now, they come in red and are still priced at $169. However, note that Samsung is offering a trade-in program that can save you $30 off your purchase. This $30 savings is applicable for any set of audio buds you send in, wired or wireless.

Actually kinda sweet.

Lastly, there’s the new Fit2 wearable, a followup to the original featuring long-lasting battery (up to 21 days of usage on a single charge), advanced tracking features that automatically detect up to five different types of activities, sleep analysis, and delivers insights such as calories burned, heart rate, distance, and more.

If you want any of this stuff, you can get it now!