Now that Google’s new phones are available, factory image and OTA files have been posted for them. If you need help recovering your Pixel 5 or Pixel 4a 5G after a little tinkering, Google is here for you.

The first builds posted are RD1A.200810.020 for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, along with RD1A.200810.021.A1 for the Pixel 5 on KDDI. All builds contain the October security patch.

Need help flashing a factory image? Check out this post.

Factory Images | OTA Files