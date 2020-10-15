We already know that Google can recognize a song that’s playing around you insanely well. The problem is, what if the song you want to identify is in your head and you can’t recall the artist or song? In awesome news, Google has introduced the ability to hum, whistle or sing a melody into Google Search, with the search engine then spitting potential matches back at you.

Using machine learning, Google details that you won’t need perfect pitch for this to work. So long as you can come close, and the song be somewhat popular, you shouldn’t have any issues.

After you’re finished humming, our machine learning algorithm helps identify potential song matches. And don’t worry, you don’t need perfect pitch to use this feature. We’ll show you the most likely options based on the tune.

This feature is rolling out right now to Google Search. Freakin’ awesome.

// Google