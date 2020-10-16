UPDATE : Yep, he left the company. You can read his farewell post over at the OnePlus forums.

It’s nearly launch day for OnePlus‘ next phone and Carl Pei is exiting the company he helped to co-found.

Two sources have confirmed to TechCrunch that Pei is moving on, and if you’re into hardware, you should be at least a little interested in what he’s getting into. According to the sources, Pei is currently seeking investment and raising capital for a new hardware venture. While it’s unclear if this is phones or something else, it’s intriguing.

The news hasn’t been confirmed by OnePlus or Pei yet, but we’re sure it will be soon. Once statements are made available, we’ll update this post.

Best of luck in your new venture, Carl! We appreciate your work at OnePlus since the very beginning.

// TechCrunch