This wild week might be halfway through, but it’s about to get extra wild this morning. You’ll soon find out why and it starts with OnePlus announcing their new phone, the OnePlus 8T.

At 10AM Eastern (7AM Pacific), OnePlus has an event planned to reveal the 8T, tell us how much it’ll cost, when we can buy one, and why we should consider it over the OnePlus 8 Pro or OnePlus 8 that were released not long ago. They also need to tell us on why the 8T is better than the Pixel 5, Galaxy S20 FE, and a bunch of new iPhone 12 phones.

To watch, join us through that video above. You’ll want to stick around for the minute it finishes too.