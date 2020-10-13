Changes are coming to Facebook’s Messenger app, the service that was recently integrated into Instagram’s direct messaging. On the outside, the change really isn’t much more than a new in-app aesthetic and colorful app icon, but in all honestly, the app feels much more polished than it did just a few months ago.

Inside the update, you’ll be able to choose from an assortment of chat themes, including themes catered to the holidays. I went ahead and applied a spooky Halloween theme to a chat of mine, which is just a fun way of spicing up what is usually a not-so-interesting conversation with my mother.

On top of the chat themes, which you can apply from within each chat’s own settings menu, Facebook again highlighted the different things you can do inside of a chat. People can pay each other money, get in touch with local businesses, watch videos together, and plenty more.

With over a billion users around the world, our mission is to be a universal way to connect and be closer together. That mission has never been more important as people everywhere look to private online spaces to stay connected.

Messenger is totally awesome, it’s just too bad it’s a part of Facebook.

