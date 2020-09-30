Back in August, Facebook began testing the integration of its Messenger chat service into Instagram. Those tests appear to have gone well, with the company making the move official for all users. Do note, users can opt into this experience immediately or choose not to.

If you choose to use this, your Messenger and Instagram DM experience will become one essentially, with users able to message their Facebook friends via Instagram. With this comes a whole bunch of new features, too. For example, users can share Instagram posts more easily, Watch Together lets you watch trending videos with friends on IGTV during a video call, and Vanish Mode where users can send a message that is set to automatically disappear after it’s been seen, just like on Snapchat.

Beyond all the new stuff, Facebook clarifies the following.

The main change is that people using the Messenger app can now reach you on Instagram without you needing to download a new app, and vice versa. You can also control where you receive messages and calls, such as in your chats, in your message requests or not at all.

See, it’s not the end of the world.

Instagram users, be on the lookout for this new messaging experience.

// Facebook