Motorola Razr Launches Today and Some are Getting $400 Off Codes

The newest Motorola Razr foldable hit virtual store shelves this morning with a launch day promo that shaves $200 off its normal $1400 price, dropping it to $1200. For some lucky folks, there’s another deal hitting inbox that drops that price further.

I’m not sure if it’s because I’ve been on their email list forever or if this is happening to anyone on it, but Motorola sent me a $400 off code this morning. Tim got the same promo email, but only showing the $200 off price.

Be sure to check those inboxes, because at $400 off, this might be a nice little pocketable pick-up. Motorola did upgrade this new Razr in several ways over the disastrous first version from earlier this year. This new model has a better processor, more RAM, more storage, a bigger better, and what should be a far better camera.

