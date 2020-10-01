It’s updates galore over at Verizon again. This week, we have updates for the Motorola Razr, Galaxy S20 lineup, as well as the Galaxy Note 20 lineup.
It appears most devices are receiving the September security patch, with exception to the Motorola Razr. It’s receiving the August patch, according to the changelog. The Galaxy S20 FE is listed as also receiving the August patch, but we assume that’s what the phone ships with and this update is more of a typical day-one update that specifies “Updates the Visual Voicemail (VVM) icon.” So exciting.
Below you’ll find all of the updated software versions.
- Motorola Razr – QDV30.106-27-7
- Galaxy S20 FE – G781VSQU1ATII
- Galaxy S20 – G981VSQU1BTIG
- Galaxy S20+ – G986USQU1BTIG
- Galaxy S20 Ultra – G988USQU1BTIG
- Galaxy Note 20 – N981USQU1BTIC
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – N986USQU1BTIB
Go grab them updates!
// Verizon
