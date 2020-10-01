Google literally announced the Chromecast with Google TV dongle this week, and already, they’re bundling it as a free gift to those who sign up for just a single month of YouTube TV. This means you’ll ultimately be paying $65 for the $50 device, but you’re getting the month+ of YouTube TV service with the device.

That’s one helluva deal right there.

The small print says supplies are limited and this promotion is only available to new customers. While I personally enjoy YouTube TV, its pricing and channel availability isn’t for everyone. You’ll have to do the research if you want to consider keeping the service, but still, a free Chromecast with Google TV plus that time to use YouTube TV is a solid offer.

Follow the link below to claim.