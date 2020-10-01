Should you happen to be a part of the Verizon Up program, a deal this month gets you 50% off select accessories. I didn’t spend a ton of time checking each participating accessory, because Verizon’s website is absolute trash, but a really good deal is 50% off the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

As a Verizon customer, you can join Verizon Up and earn monthly credits to be used for freebies, plus they often run promos like this, where they’ll hand you a code to shave money off items.

To get this particular deal, open the My Verizon app on your phone and tap on the Verizon Up tab, scroll into the Bonus Rewards section and you should see this month’s deal, which is the 50% off accessories deal. Tap on it, then “Claim” it. Once you’ve claimed it, you’ll want to tap the button to “Use” it, which will generate a code that can be used for 50% off accessories on Verizon’s store.

Again, I used mine on a pair of Galaxy Buds Live, which dropped their price from $169.99 to $84.99. With free 2-day shipping, I should have Samsung’s sweet new beans in a couple of days.

If you find any other products worth mentioning that are eligible for the 50% off, drop those in the comments.