YouTube TV is losing your beloved FOX Regional Sports networks. Yes, again. If you’ve been subscribed to the service for the majority of 2020, you’ll remember when this same thing happened in late February, only for a last minute extension deal to be made in early March that axed the YES Network from the service entirely. This time, who knows if YouTube and Sinclair will reach a deal.

The announcement was made this evening, with emails rolling out to customers.

Here’s the email headed out to customers.

Providing our members with 85+ channels requires contracts that are periodically renegotiated with content owners. Earlier this year, we negotiated an extension with Sinclair to continue carrying FOX Regional Sports Networks through the regular seasons for baseball, basketball, and hockey. Unfortunately, now the seasons are over and that extension is expiring. Starting Thursday, October 1, 2020, FOX Regional Sports Networks will no longer be available on YouTube TV, and you will no longer have access to any previous recordings from FOX Regional Sports Networks. This was a difficult decision made after months of negotiations. We hope that we can bring FOX RSNs back in the future. Thank you for your membership as we work to make YouTube TV the best streaming experience. Sincerely,

The YouTube TV team

Well, that sucks.

As for how this affects your monthly bill, it doesn’t. YouTube TV hasn’t made any statement regarding bill credits or lowering the monthly price for the service. You probably could’ve guess this, though.

Cheers Rashad!