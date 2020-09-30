The long-awaited Google “Launch Night In” event happens today, so prepare your wallets. We are expecting the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Nest Audio, and Chromecast with Google TV to be put up for purchase immediately following the fun.

If you’d like to watch the event live as we wait for links to go live, you can do so below. Google’s event kicks off at 11AM Pacific (2PM Eastern).

Which devices are you planning to buy? You kind of have to go for the Pixel 5 in green, right? That new Chromecast also seems like a must cop. Do any of us need new smart speakers or do we have enough? What’s the point of the Pixel 4a 5G, again, outside of its price? So much to consider.