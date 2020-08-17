As if we all needed to constantly be reminded, Facebook owns Instagram. To further get the point across, Facebook is beginning to tie its Messenger service directly into Instagram, swapping out the photo sharing network’s native DM service.

Somehow spotted by what appears to be the entire The Verge staff late last week and still not on my phone, once your device is chosen, you’ll receive a new popup when you open Instagram. This pop up will ask you to update the app’s DM experience to Facebook Messenger. This update includes new features, such as emoji replies, colorful backgrounds for DMs, gesture controls, and more.

Once complete, you’ll see a brand new Messenger icon in the top right of the app, instead of the usual paper airplane.

Have you seen this on your Instagram app yet?

