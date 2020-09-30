Assuming you are ready to pull the trigger on Google’s new line-up of hardware devices, we have links to all of them below at a variety of retailers. We have you covered on the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Nest Audio, and Chromecast with Google TV.

Pixel 5:

Priced at $699 and available in Just Black or Sorta Sage, the Pixel 5 can be pre-ordered immediately with shipping dates on the Google Store showing the end of October, early November.

Pixel 4a 5G:

Priced at $499 and available in Just Black, the Pixel 4a 5G isn’t yet up for pre-order. In fact, Google is only showing a “waitlist,” leaving launch a bit up in the air. Verizon says that November 19 is the day they expect to have it.

Chromecast with Google TV:

Priced at $49.99, the Chromecast with Google TV will come in colors of Snow, Sky, and Sunrise. It’s available today.

Nest Audio:

Priced at $99.99, Nest Audio comes in Chalk, Charcoal, Sand, Sky, and Sage. It will be available online October 5 at retailers across the US, with in-store availability happening closer to October 15.

We’re updating this post.