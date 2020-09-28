September 30 is the day Google is unveiling the Pixel 5. That’s very soon. However, companies can sometimes slip up and that’s exactly what recently happened with Google Japan. Via the company’s official Twitter account for Japan, the Pixel 5 was announced, highlighting its main features, as well local pricing for Japan.

According to the tweet, pricing in Japan will be ¥74,800. That falls in the middle when we compare it to the Pixel 4’s launch price of ¥89,980 and the Pixel 4a’s price of ¥42,900. If we do a direct conversion, the US price will be somewhere around $699, which aligns with most of the reports we’ve seen and written up.

Beyond pricing, the tweet also gave a few selling points.

Google Pixel 5, the ultimate 5G-enabled smartphone from Google, is now available for pre-order. Enjoy fast movie downloads and professional-grade photography. 5G experience with the best specs.

As we can see, 5G is highlighted, as well as the camera experience. One thing that’s interesting is the line, “5G experience with the best specs.” We already know that the Pixel 5 won’t have the best of the best specs, but considering Google is trying to make an affordable phone here, we’ll let it slide.

It seems like a safe bet that the $699 price we keep seeing could very well be the price. We’ll see in two days.

