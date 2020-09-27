The questions over whether or not Amazon would still put together a Prime Day for 2020 have now been answered. Amazon announced tonight that Prime Day 2020 takes place in a 2-day event next month.

From October 13-14, Amazon Prime Day will prepare everyone for the holidays with a series of over 1 million deals. I’m not sure how this will impact Black Friday, but know that you’ll get Amazon’s big shopping deals a month before the rest of the holiday shopping world goes nuts.

Don’t want to wait for Prime Day to start and need early deals? From now until Prime Day kicks off for that 48-hour period, you’ll find deals on several Amazon devices, like Echo Dots, Fire TV Recast, four months of Amazon Music for $0.99, $15 off Amazon Fresh orders of $50 or more, 30% off Green Toys, and more.

Like previous years, Amazon is giving you several ways to save. You can shop with Alexa and several exclusive deals, in-store at Amazon physical stores and Whole Foods, through Amazon Live, and with the Amazon app.

To get started on Prime Day deals, hit that link below.

