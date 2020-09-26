The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are a part of a limited time deal today that shaves $35 off their usual $169.99 price. Since these are only a few weeks old and this price brings them down under the price of the Buds+, I’m thinking this is a great time to grab a pair.

For $134.99, you can snag the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live in all colors over at Woot! with free shipping. Woot! currently has Mystic Black, White, Bronze, Red, and Blue, so your choices here are quite excellent.

As a refresher, the Buds Live are Samsung’s new high-end true wireless earbuds with active-noise cancellation, a unique bean design, Bluetooth 5.0, fast charging, and excellent battery life at around 6 hours per charge.

In case you were wondering, these are listed as brand new, not refurbished or something weird that might turn you off. They come with their charging case, cable, wingtips for extra fit, and a start guide.

To get the full $35 off, you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member and checkout with your Amazon login. If you don’t have a Prime account, you will still get $25 off.

Want to know more about the Buds Live before pulling the trigger? Read our review.

Woot Deal Link