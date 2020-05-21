The Wall Street Journal reports this week that Amazon is expected to delay its Prime Day 2020 event until this September, as the company continues to get hammered with orders amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Understandably, the company needs time to get everything back in order from a logistical standpoint, so even though some states are opening back up, Amazon is going to let everything settle down in an attempt to get back to normal, and will then host the online shopping event later in the year.

Personally, I am fully aware of how screwed up Amazon is right now. I ordered two puzzles back in early April and they still haven’t arrived. #CancelAmazon

Typically, Prime Day is hosted in the summer, so this may come as a disappointment to a few people, but don’t worry, the event hasn’t been completely cancelled.

We’ll update you if we hear straight from Amazon.

// The Wall Street Journal