AUKEY is hosting a nice little sale on a dual-port model of its 63W wall charger, perfect for those who need to charge more than one device simultaneously. The price for the charger is down to $21, from its usual $30 price, thanks to the help of a coupon code (listed below) plus an additional coupon available on the charger’s listing page.

For specs, there’s the 63W of output power I already mentioned, but AUKEY lists Dynamic Detect, which allows the charger to give off the full wattage of power when a single device is plugged in or 45W PD when both ports are in use.

To snag yourself a charger, follow the link and use the accompanying coupon code.