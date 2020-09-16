The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has arrived! With life now complete, I’ll be exiting – was great knowing you all.

Fine, I won’t leave just yet because we have an unboxing to do, probably a review, tips and tricks, the works. But then, I’m just not sure how Android will need to try any longer since Tim and I have a Fold 2. That’s just the way it is. The Fold 2 is that phone.

All jokes aside, I’m pretty damn excited in the most down-the-middle, showing-no-bias, Serious Media Person way. I promise I will review this fairly, it’s just the device I’ve been waiting an entire year for. Maybe it’ll suck. Maybe it won’t be worth $2,000. We’ll find out!

Let’s unbox the Galaxy Z Fold 2.