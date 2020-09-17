Verizon Adds Unlimited Plus Connected Plan for $30 With 5G

Connected devices as add-ons to your current wireless plan have a new option at Verizon starting today. Like your data plan, connected devices could need unlimited, plus they might want to access Verizon’s 5G network when standing outside on a street corner looking directly into the mmWave eye of a tower.

If that’s your situation, the new Unlimited Plus plan is here and it costs $30 per month.

For $30, you get unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband (mmW) access with connected tablets, Jetpacks, MiFis, and hotspots. Because finding a Verizon 5G mmW connection is next-to-impossible, you’ll get 4G LTE access still, though it’s limited. For tablets accessing LTE, the data is unlimited, but only the first 30GB are at high speeds. If you hotspot your tablet or Jetpack or MiFi, you get 30GB of LTE data.

Interested? Hit that link below.

Sign-up for Verizon’s new Unlimited Plus plan

// Verizon