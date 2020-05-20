Moving aside our earlier story about Verizon having the “fastest 5G network in the world,” there is actual news related to their 5G network today that matters. We are soon getting a new 5G city and you won’t just see fast speeds when you download stuff going forward.

San Diego gets 5G mmW

Verizon today announced that on May 28, they’ll light up 5G mmW or “5G Ultra Wideband” in San Diego. With San Diego live, Verizon will have 35 total markets featuring their 5G network.

If you happen to live in San Diego and owned a supported 5G phone, you’ll find 5G “concentrated in parts of Mission Valley near Westfield Mission Valley and SDCCU Stadium, Linda Vista along Linda Vista Road, Kensington near El Cajon Blvd, and in Banker’s Hill on 1st Avenue.” As someone who knows nothing about the landscape of San Diego, you’ll have to tell me if that’s a large area or not.

5G uploads go live

In what is arguably the biggest Verizon 5G news in some time, the company announced that 5G uploads are now available. Previously, Verizon’s 5G was only used for downloads, while uploading on their network was still handled by 4G LTE.

What does this mean for your 5G connections? It means faster upload speeds (30% faster than LTE) that will let you share high-definition movies in seconds, video chat with better clarity, and play online multiplayer games with a connection that might be better than the one wired to your home.

Verizon’s 5G uploads are available starting today in all of their 35 5G cities.

// Verizon