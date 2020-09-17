There’s a new dating app on the scene for Android users, one made specifically with gamers in mind. Called Kippo, it appears to be a pretty popular app over on iOS, so it’s good to see Android folk allowed to get in on the action.

Kippo is all about the gaming, so don’t see it solely as a dating app. You can search for platonic people to game with, too, which means your current significant other won’t kill you if they find it installed on your phone. To build a profile, you’ll add some photos, choose your favorite games, then start searching for likeminded people.

The app is entirely free to use, but note there’s the ability to subscribe to a premium membership which allows you to browse users as much as you’d like.

Enjoy yourself and make some friends.