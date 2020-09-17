Chromebooks Get ‘Premium’ Gaming Section on Google Play

As one might expect, the amount of people gaming on Chromebooks is said to have grown significantly over the past few months. Because of this, Google is looking to improve the experience for owners.

To do this, Google is launching a new premium gaming section on Google Play. This section merely highlights games that are designed to work and look great on Chromebooks, such as titles like Incredibox, Gamedev Tycoon, and Bridge Constructor Portal. Additionally, Google took this time to advertise Chomebook Perks, something that’s been around for years, but a great resource for Chromebook owners.

If you want a more serious gaming experience, Google also details Stadia and NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW, which recently launched for Chromebooks. I’ve used it myself and it’s awesome. And of course, grab yourself a Stadia controller for an even better time.

Thanks, Google!

// Google