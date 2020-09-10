As a part of the Galaxy Watch 3 experience, Samsung added a bunch of new health-related features that we assumed would come to the Galaxy Watch Active 2 at some point, making their new expensive watch not really worth the added price over our favorite smartwatch. Today, that came true and the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is getting an update with a bunch of the big features from the Watch 3.

Availability of the update begins today, so be on the lookout!

READ: Galaxy Watch 3 review

Should you get it, you’ll find new features like a post-workout running analysis with metrics including asymmetry, regularity, stiffness, vertical oscillation, and ground contact time. You’ll get a VO2Max score, which looks at the amount of oxygen your body can use during workouts to estimate your level of fitness and performance capacity.

Samsung is adding fall detection, with shortcuts to let emergency contacts know that you might be in trouble. You’ll get new smart replies when texting someone, as well as previews of photos received or emoji, and viewable chat history.

Finally, Samsung is adding a more robust media control experience on watch, as well as the ability to capture scrolling screenshots.

Again, the update begins rolling out today. And yes, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 really is still our favorite smartwatch.

// Samsung